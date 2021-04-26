Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Stock is on its way to positively surprising investors

Wolfe Research raised the price target for the Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on April 06, 2021. The research report from Robert W. Baird has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $20. The stock was initiated by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on April 06, 2021, to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $19. In their research brief published April 06, 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts initiated the Hayward Holdings Inc. stock to Overweight with a price target of $21.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) raised 2.34% to close Friday’s market session at $17.48, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $17.25 and $17.75 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3080465 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.39 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.78% within the last five trades and 4.48% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. HAYW stock is trading at a margin of 5.68%, 4.91% and 4.91% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HAYW deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -2.78 percent below its 52-week high and 11.98 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.05 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.62 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.83 percent of Hayward Holdings Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 79.74 percent are held by financial institutions. CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner at Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has sold 1,120,044 shares of firm on Apr 13 at a price of $16.07 against the total amount of $17.99 million. In another inside trade, MSD Partners, L.P., Director of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) sold 1,120,044 shares of the firm on Apr 13 for a total worth of $17.99 million at a price of $16.07. An inside trade which took place on Apr 13, 10% Owner of Hayward Holdings Inc. Alberta Investment Management sold 575,799 shares of firm against total price of $9.79 million at the cost of $17.00 per share.