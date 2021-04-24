Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK): The trend is bucking and there is potential for recovery

Macquarie raised the price target for the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 02, 2021.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Nov 2020) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.96B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.96B and a low estimate of $2.96B.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) raised 1.17% to close Friday’s market session at $23.28, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $22.58 and $23.42 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1244995 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.96 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.52% within the last five trades and 10.07% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 85.65% in the last 6 months and 32.95% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CUK stock is trading at a margin of 0.51%, 3.09% and 39.07% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CUK deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -9.64 percent below its 52-week high and 146.61 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 79.99. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Carnival Corporation & plc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $30.40 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 36.62 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.29, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director at Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has sold 100,000 shares of firm on Apr 16 at a price of $27.50 against the total amount of $2.75 million. In another inside trade, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, Director of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) sold 450,000 shares of the firm on Apr 15 for a total worth of $12.33 million at a price of $27.39. An inside trade which took place on Apr 14, Director of Carnival Corporation & plc WEISENBURGER RANDALL J sold 88,762 shares of firm against total price of $2.49 million at the cost of $28.07 per share.