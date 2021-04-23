Strong growth and competitive valuations

Loop Capital raised the price target for the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on April 21, 2021. The research report from Goldman has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $13.

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Feb 2021) is -$0.01. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.02 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.06. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $85.7M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $86.15M and a low estimate of $85.13M.

The share price of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) raised 2.02% to close Thursday’s market session at $10.10, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.94 and $10.58 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2603161 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.46 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.56% within the last five trades and -0.79% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -2.98% in the last 6 months and -8.10% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ETWO stock is trading at a margin of 0.45%, 2.65% and -1.73% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ETWO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -15.62 percent below its 52-week high and 22.28 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -0.98. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.45 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 336.67. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.45, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 7.00 percent of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 14.40 percent are held by financial institutions. Atalan GP, LLC, the 10% Owner at E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has bought 287,250 shares of firm on Feb 04 at a price of $11.03 against the total amount of $3.17 million. In another inside trade, Atalan GP, LLC, 10% Owner of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) bought 287,250 shares of the firm on Feb 04 for a total worth of $3.17 million at a price of $11.03.