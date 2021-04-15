Prospects Appear Solid: Yum Brands Inc. (YUM)

YUM Brands (YUM), which operates restaurants such as Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut, is launching a new business type. Those restaurants will be fully digital, with only food orders and pickups for customers.

New York opened Taco Bell’s first fully digital restaurant this week. Another restaurant of the same type opened in London in December 2020. At these restaurants, there is no seating, and staff contact is minimized. In this case, however, the customer simply needs to go to a particular terminal and enter the order number to obtain the items ordered through the YUM stock’s website. Additionally, the digital restaurant offers you the option of ordering at one of its many digital self-service terminals.

New York State’s first YUM Brands (YUM) restaurant is Taco Bell’s new-style restaurant. The YUM stock plans to expand its digital points of sale throughout the nation, with at least 25 in New York alone.

With foodservice digital restaurants, you can increase your profits. These restaurants do not require as much floor space (lowering rent costs) and have fewer employees (lowering payroll costs). Despite being dissatisfied with self-service kiosks, sales in digital restaurants are still very high. These restaurants could also act as insurance if a pandemic situation recurs again. The terms do not imply a personal relationship between the seller and the customer. This means they can work in any condition. Digital pre-ordering eliminates queues and crowds.

YUM Brands expect improved profitability for Taco Bell from the new network expansion strategy. The YUM stock lags behind this particular brand. By 2030, Taco Bell plans to reach a brand value of $ 20 billion through the advent of these new initiatives.

Yesterday, Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) ended at $118.16, an increase of 0.60%. Stock trading volume was 1.35 million shares, which is below the average daily volume for the last 50 days of 1.79 million shares. Yum Brands Inc. has advanced 3.60% over the last five business days; however, they had gained 9.42% during the same period. In the last three months, the stock price has gained 9.74%, and so far this year, it has gained 8.84%. Additionally, the earnings-to-price ratio for the stock stands at 40.12. Furthermore, there is a price to cash flow ratio of 61.72, and the price to sales stands at 6.23.