Stable Stock Over Rivals: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Stock

Monness Crespi & Hardt raised the price target for the SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on April 05, 2021. The research report from Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $50. The stock was initiated by Loop Capital, who disclosed in a research note on September 09, 2020, to Hold and set the price objective to $40. In their research brief published August 07, 2020, Canaccord Genuity analysts upgraded the SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $39.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2021) is $0. This is an average of 13 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.02 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.01. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $91.19M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $92.3M and a low estimate of $88.45M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) dipped -1.90% to close Friday’s market session at $48.47, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $47.36 and $49.158 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2537497 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.09 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.69% within the last five trades and -9.03% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 4.78% in the last 6 months and -11.79% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SAIL stock is trading at a margin of -7.25%, -12.95% and 6.89% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SAIL deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -24.49 percent below its 52-week high and 201.99 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 127.38. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 0.20 percent and the profit margin is -2.90 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 77.90 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.54 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 1009.79. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 12.44 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 9.50, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Schmitt Christopher, the General Counsel and Secretary at SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) has sold 730 shares of firm on Mar 16 at a price of $55.00 against the total amount of $40150.0. In another inside trade, McMartin James Cameron, Director of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) sold 5,000 shares of the firm on Mar 15 for a total worth of $0.27 million at a price of $54.50. An inside trade which took place on Mar 15, CEO and President of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. McClain Mark D. sold 36,000 shares of firm against total price of $2.0 million at the cost of $55.47 per share.