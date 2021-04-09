Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Stock: Uncovered, But Still Loving

B. Riley Securities raised the price target for the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on December 02, 2020. The research report from BofA/Merrill has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $13. The stock was downgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on March 17, 2020, from Overweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published March 09, 2020, CapitalOne analysts upgraded the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $14.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.23 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.14, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.09, which implies that the company surprised the market by -64.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2021) is -$0.12. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.06 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.2. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $151.5M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $168M and a low estimate of $136M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) raised 1.13% to close Thursday’s market session at $15.27, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $14.85 and $15.31 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3049867 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.96 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.80% within the last five trades and 4.59% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 46.55% in the last 6 months and 13.70% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. APLE stock is trading at a margin of 1.83%, 7.03% and 29.89% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, APLE deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -4.92 percent below its 52-week high and 113.87 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 70.78. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -17.00 percent and the profit margin is -28.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 52.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.34 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 28.65. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 5.55 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.13, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 2.00 percent of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 73.60 percent are held by financial institutions. Woolley Howard E., the Director at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) has bought 1,915 shares of firm on Mar 15 at a price of $15.66 against the total amount of $29998.0. In another inside trade, KNIGHT GLADE M, Executive Chairman of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) bought 5,000 shares of the firm on Nov 11 for a total worth of $60556.0 at a price of $12.11. An inside trade which took place on Sep 11, SVP Chief Cap. Invest. Officer of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. Clarke Jeanette bought 500 shares of firm against total price of $5048.0 at the cost of $10.10 per share.