Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Carnival Corporation (CCL) are trading high: Will the cruise tours return this summer?

A new set of guidelines for cruises and safety measures was released by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, April 02. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) both saw their shares rise following the news.

A recent CDC study provided data on the effectiveness of vaccination. The data indicate that those who have been fully immunized (two weeks after the second dose of the vaccine) can take cruises with no significant health risk. Meanwhile, even vaccinated individuals are still advised to wear masks, wash their hands often, and avoid large crowds.

According to the US regulator, travel to international areas will not be restricted if vaccinated travellers are negative for coronavirus, but some countries may require PCR tests. When traveling to the United States, the CDC does not require quarantine, but local administrations may still do so. Travellers’ COVID-19 test results may need to be repeated upon returning to the United States.

CDC guidelines, not mandatory vaccinations, permit only recommended vaccinations. Under the new regulations, cruise lines may begin preparing for simulation flights, testing procedures, and volunteers’ safety protocols. Besides, the regulator also establishes deadlines for notifications of such flights.

According to the presented recommendations, cruises may return as early as June or July this year, for example. On Monday, April 05, cruise stock rose in value. Although possible quarantines may be involved, existing restrictions may hinder short-term travel soon.

Yesterday, shares of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) closed at 1.81% higher and reached a high of $92.30. During the previous trading session, the prices ranged between $88.576 and $92.30. The current market capitalization is $22.82 billion.

Comparatively, Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) year-to-date performance is currently at 32.04%. A look at the 7-day charts reveals a gain of 11.59% over the last week and a growth of 9.62% over the past month.