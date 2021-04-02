The stock of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) looks set to grow

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 19, 2021. The research report from KeyBanc Capital Markets has upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $18. The stock was initiated by SunTrust, who disclosed in a research note on April 28, 2020, to Hold and set the price objective to $13. In their research brief published April 22, 2020, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the Acadia Realty Trust stock from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $13.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.12 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.12, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2021) is -$0.12. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.09 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.15. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $54.21M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $65.8M and a low estimate of $47M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) raised 3.69% to close Thursday’s market session at $19.67, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $18.95 and $19.67 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 643293 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 785.35K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.81% within the last five trades and 0.41% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 87.33% in the last 6 months and 40.30% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AKR stock is trading at a margin of -1.33%, 9.14% and 41.56% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AKR deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -8.77 percent below its 52-week high and 116.15 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 34.25. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Acadia Realty Trust’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -38.00 percent and the profit margin is -3.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 61.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.67 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 6.55 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.18, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Blacksberg Jason, the Sr. VP and General Counsel at Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has sold 3,000 shares of firm on Mar 17 at a price of $20.68 against the total amount of $62053.0. In another inside trade, NAPOLITANO JOSEPH, Sr. VP of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) sold 5,000 shares of the firm on Mar 16 for a total worth of $0.1 million at a price of $20.60. An inside trade which took place on Mar 15, Director of Acadia Realty Trust LUSCOMBE WENDY W sold 1,000 shares of firm against total price of $20912.0 at the cost of $20.91 per share.