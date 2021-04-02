An Unrealistic Ratio: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Stock

Citigroup raised the price target for the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on December 09, 2020. We previously noted in another research note published on December 08, 2020 by H.C. Wainwright that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $31 for ATRA stock. The research report from H.C. Wainwright has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $28. In their research brief published June 15, 2020, H.C. Wainwright analysts initiated the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $25.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.95 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.74, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.21, which implies that the company surprised the market by -28.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2021) is -$0.92. This is an average of 9 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.82 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.05.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) raised 3.83% to close Thursday’s market session at $14.91, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $14.32 and $15.13 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 944848 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 888.94K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.95% within the last five trades and -6.52% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 15.05% in the last 6 months and -27.34% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ATRA stock is trading at a margin of -4.47%, -13.82% and -8.74% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ATRA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -47.13 percent below its 52-week high and 108.82 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 12.05. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.24 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.76, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Newell Joe, the Chief Operations Officer at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has sold 2,640 shares of firm on Mar 26 at a price of $14.58 against the total amount of $38491.0. In another inside trade, Koppikar Utpal, Chief Financial Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) sold 1,761 shares of the firm on Mar 26 for a total worth of $25675.0 at a price of $14.58. An inside trade which took place on Mar 15, Chief Operations Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Newell Joe sold 7,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.12 million at the cost of $17.41 per share.