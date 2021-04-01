Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) stock is a mispriced stock with upside potential?

Wedbush raised the price target for the Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 19, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on March 17, 2021 by Telsey Advisory Group that reiterated the stock to a Market perform with a price target of $120 for SBUX stock. The research report from BTIG Research has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $130. The stock was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on February 23, 2021, from Market Perform to Outperform and set the price objective to $120. In their research brief published February 05, 2021, Gordon Haskett analysts upgraded the Starbucks Corporation stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $120.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.55, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by 10.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2021) is $0.52. This is an average of 27 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.59 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.47. According to 23 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $6.77B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $6.96B and a low estimate of $6.44B.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) dipped -0.91% to close Wednesday’s market session at $109.27, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $109.19 and $111.62 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6447917 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 6.55 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.10% within the last five trades and 1.93% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 28.86% in the last 6 months and 3.45% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SBUX stock is trading at a margin of 1.60%, 3.84% and 18.70% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SBUX deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -2.73 percent below its 52-week high and 79.43 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 66.77. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Starbucks Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 5.40 percent and the profit margin is 2.90 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 20.90 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $125.66 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is 196.53. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 31.58. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 5.42 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.20 percent of Starbucks Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 71.10 percent are held by financial institutions. Gonzalez Rachel A, the evp, general counsel at Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has sold 82,894 shares of firm on Mar 29 at a price of $109.50 against the total amount of $9.08 million. In another inside trade, CULVER JOHN, group pres, Int’l & Channel of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) sold 48,749 shares of the firm on Feb 16 for a total worth of $5.19 million at a price of $106.51. An inside trade which took place on Dec 11, evp, chief partner officer of Starbucks Corporation Lis Angela sold 4,500 shares of firm against total price of $0.46 million at the cost of $103.22 per share.