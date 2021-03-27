Home Finance

Looking at better incremental and recovery potential? OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)

By Melanie Gerald
Barclays raised the price target for the OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) stock from “an Equal weight” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on December 10, 2020. We previously noted in another research note published on March 20, 2020 by RBC Capital Mkts that initiated the stock to an Outperform for OMF stock. The research report from Wedbush has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform, with a price target set at $45. The stock was upgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on July 16, 2019, from Neutral to Overweight and set the price objective to $41. In their research brief published June 26, 2019, Northland Capital analysts upgraded the OneMain Holdings Inc. stock from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $40.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.77 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $2, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.77, which implies that the company surprised the market by 38.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2021) is $2.07. This is an average of 14 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $2.56 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.67. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $835.8M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $848M and a low estimate of $824M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) raised 2.77% to close Friday’s market session at $54.86, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $53.68 and $55.12 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 892486 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.32 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.85% within the last five trades and 16.25% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 100.75% in the last 6 months and 24.34% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. OMF stock is trading at a margin of 3.82%, 9.29% and 52.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, OMF deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -4.60 percent below its 52-week high and 328.07 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 167.72. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does OneMain Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 19.80 percent and the profit margin is 14.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 79.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.51 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) is 10.12. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 7.06. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.52 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.14, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.80 percent of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 85.30 percent are held by financial institutions. Apollo Management Holdings GP,, the 10% Owner at OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) has sold 9,200,000 shares of firm on Feb 16 at a price of $51.01 against the total amount of $469.31 million. In another inside trade, Hicks George G, of OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm on Feb 16 for a total worth of $97.01 million at a price of $51.01. An inside trade which took place on Feb 16, of OneMain Holdings Inc. Hicks George G sold 1,901,638 shares of firm against total price of $97.01 million at the cost of $51.01 per share.

Melanie Gerald
Melanie Gerald
Popular Articles

