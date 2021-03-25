The Future Is Here? Jabil Inc. (JBL)

A new plastic from Jabil Inc. (JBL) for 3D printing was unveiled on Tuesday, March 23rd. The JBL stock hopes that this will lead to its product’s wide use and improve its financial performance.

The novelty is directed at the market of additive materials and the traditional field of industrial plastics. Jabil offers a variety of solutions for various innovative industries. Essentially ABS plastic, with its increased strength, is widely used in the manufacture of advanced products. The new Jabil PA 060 plastic is an environmentally friendly alternative. For example, Jabil PA 060 is suitable for gears that can be re-melted into raw materials after wear and reused. Furthermore, it does not emit formaldehyde vapors and can be recycled many times.

The Jabil PA 060 must be considered an extremely versatile material because of its easy maintenance, high strength, low coefficient of friction, thin structure, and a wide variety of applications. It has also been used in the manufacture of screws, rollers, and fasteners. It is more popular in 3D printing than ABS because Jabil PA 060 does not emit toxic substances and unpleasant odors when melting.

Some 3D printer users believe that materials for 3D printing are not being considered enough. Almost half of the users surveyed said they are unsatisfied with the slow time to market for new industrial materials.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) expects further growth in demand for 3D printing materials in the coming years. A survey conducted in March 2021 shows that almost 50% of respondents expect a double in 3D printing in three to five years. Conversely, 90% of respondents say they print a 3-D object with plastics and polymers.

Starting the day at $48.79, Jabil Inc. (JBL) recorded an intraday high of $50.10. During Wednesday’s trading session, it also recorded an intraday low of $48.76. On Wednesday, the stock’s trading volume was 1.08 million.