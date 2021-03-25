The Coiled Spring That Can Splash Up: Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ)

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on January 27, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on December 22, 2020 by B. Riley Securities that initiated the stock to a Buy for FREQ stock. The research report from Oppenheimer has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $36. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on May 18, 2020, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $27. In their research brief published October 28, 2019, JP Morgan analysts initiated the Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stock to Overweight with a price target of $25.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.16 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.28, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.12, which implies that the company surprised the market by 42.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2020) is -$0.25. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.13 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.51. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $8.35M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $12.5M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) raised 7.88% to close Wednesday’s market session at $8.62, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.01 and $9.30 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 11480407 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 640.43K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -78.41% within the last five trades and -82.24% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -61.64% in the last 6 months and -72.77% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FREQ stock is trading at a margin of -78.37%, -79.86% and -70.00% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FREQ deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -85.23 percent below its 52-week high and 8.98 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 12.16. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -75.00 percent and the profit margin is -68.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $297.99 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 9.40 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.43, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 2.40 percent of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 63.70 percent are held by financial institutions. Lucchino David L., the President and CEO at Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) has sold 9,416 shares of firm on Mar 01 at a price of $50.43 against the total amount of $0.47 million. In another inside trade, Lucchino David L., President and CEO of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) sold 16,554 shares of the firm on Feb 08 for a total worth of $0.91 million at a price of $55.00. An inside trade which took place on Feb 03, Chief Scientific Officer of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. Loose Christopher R. sold 2,000 shares of firm against total price of $94380.0 at the cost of $47.19 per share.