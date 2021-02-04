Home Share Market Snapshot

Which COVID-19 Vaccine Is Better, Novavax (NVAX) or Other?

Share Market Snapshot
By Lloyd Martinez
NovavaxInc (NVAX) announced phase III research data of its coronavirus vaccine COVID-19. The NVX-CoV 2373 vaccine was found to be 89 % effective. The vaccine’s phase III results are marginally inferior, but it may win a share of the market from its competitors in the future.

NVX-CoV2373 vaccine trials took place in the UK, where a new strain of coronavirus was discovered recently. Even though a new strain of COVID-19 was present, an efficiency of 89 % was still achieved. A 95.6 % control rate was achieved against the original virus strain. Moderna and Pfizer also claim their vaccines are effective in treating the British strain. However, not enough human studies have been published to support these assertions. Therefore, Novavax is the only company currently with solid proof of its vaccine’s efficacy against the British strain.

Novavax is currently submitting a request for FDA approval to use NVX-CoV2373 in emergencies. Novavax received $ 1.6 billion to supply 100 million doses of vaccines to US Operation Warp Speed (OWS) patients. In this case, the price of each vaccine dose is assumed to be $16 upfront. Nevertheless, if the vaccine gets approval, it might expand purchases.

There are two vaccines available based on their molecular basis: the NVX-CoV2373 recombinant vaccine and the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines based on mRNA molecules. Technology derived from mRNA has the disadvantage that its manufacturing and distribution are complex. It would enable the Novavax vaccine to be more readily adopted, as the temperature fewer influences it.

Furthermore, Novavax vaccines remain effective 24 hours after their administration at room temperature. Novavax might become a leading supplier in the United States due to problems with the storage and logistics of competing vaccines. Furthermore, it should be noted that, in some cases, the Novavax vaccine may be more effective than AstraZeneca, which doesn’t have sufficient efficacy data on the elderly.

A non-profit organization called the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI), which aims to vaccinate the world during pandemics has also awarded $ 388 million to NovavaxInc (NVAX). The Novavax vaccine has been recommended for storage between 2°C and 8°C (refrigerated), so existing supply chains can be tapped to distribute the vaccine.

Lloyd Martinez
I am resigned and living in South Florida. I delighted in a fruitful and fluctuated vocation as a writer, business financier, venture broker, city treasurer, speculation counselor, NASD mediator, specialist, and tenured college educator. My scholarly accreditations incorporate having earned an experts degree in Economics and a doctorate certificate in Finance.
