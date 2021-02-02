Home Share Market Snapshot

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Reported Stronger Than Expected Quarter

Share Market Snapshot
By Bovadmin
42
0

A positive quarterly report by chip manufacturer Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) was released last week. More specifically, they benefit from the emergence of 5G networks and increases in the number of smartphones supporting this technology.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

For the quarter ended January 1, 2021, Skyworks’ revenue increased by 69 % on a year-over-year basis to a record $ 1.51 billion. Diluted earnings per share $3.05. The company’s performance exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. This was mainly the consequence of stable contracts with Samsung, Xiaomi, and other significant players, including Apple.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) ramps up chip production for flagship and other new smartphone models that include 5G support. Skyworks also has a platform called Sky5, which enables the development of electronic interfaces and modules rapidly. Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent research organization, had awarded Best Commercial 5G Solution in 2020.

Last quarter, Skyworks began sending 5G amplifiers and receiver modules to European manufacturers of cellular base stations. Several 5G projects, including those for connected cars and IoT, have been partnered between Skyworks and Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer MediaTek. Toyota and Volkswagen use the Skyworks system in their automobile security systems.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) ‘s stock price increased 9.77% to $185.79 in the previous market close. The performance of the stock can be gauged by several metrics so far this year. In the 52 weeks ending today, the high price of SWKS was $188.34, which is 1.35% above the current price. However, SWKS is currently trading above its 52-week low of $67.90.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Bovadmin
Previous articleJanOne Inc. (JAN) and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Are Trading Cheap While Growing Rapidly
Next articleMust be in your Portfolio: New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR), Hecla Mining Company (HL)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Topics

Share Market SnapshotBovadmin - 0

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Reported Stronger Than Expected Quarter

A positive quarterly report by chip manufacturer Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) was released last week. More specifically, they benefit from the emergence of...
Read more
Stock GesturesSamuel Moore - 0

Prospects Appear Solid: Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Investors are returning to Carnival Corporation (CCL) stock after starting the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in a big way. Since last year, the company has...
Read more
Load more

Related Articles

Share Market SnapshotBovadmin - 0

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Reported Stronger Than Expected Quarter

A positive quarterly report by chip manufacturer Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) was released last week. More specifically, they benefit from the emergence of...
Read more
Stock GesturesSamuel Moore - 0

Prospects Appear Solid: Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Investors are returning to Carnival Corporation (CCL) stock after starting the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in a big way. Since last year, the company has...
Read more
Stock GesturesPeggy Goldman - 0

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR): Continues Bringing Light To Investors Everywhere

The laser radar manufacturer, Velodyne Lidar (VLDR), announced that it had received a multi-year contract. Sales of the company are expected to grow significantly...
Read more
Load more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

BOVNews.com was originated in 2018 as a Company. Our team comprises Analysts and writers with the knowledge and expertise of Stock Markets and other sectors of Finance. The foremost objective is to deliver impartial opinion and detailed analysis on stock and markets. Our Research team is always keen to stay update on market highlights, earnings reports, mergers and acquisitions, analyst opinions, and pass on their knowledge and expertise to our reader.

©All rights reserved! BOVNews.com

Quick Links

Must Read

Popular Articles

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.