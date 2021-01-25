REED stock: A Small But Growing Play On Beverages – Non-Alcoholic

R. F. Lafferty rated the Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s common stock a price target of $5. R. F. Lafferty’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Friday, May 10, 2019. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the REED shares.According to Lake Street, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its price target at $6. Lake Street published their figures in a research note released to investors on Friday, April 26, 2019. Other experts at Maxim Group have the stock’s price target at $5.50 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Wall Street analysts tracking the Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) stock on daily basis. Out of 2 analysts, 2 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that REED is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.

Reed’s Inc. has a market valuation of $66.99 million and last released its earnings reports on 04/01/2021, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $10.56 billion. REED Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.04 for the quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.02 by -$0.02, surprisingly -100.00% lower.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) share prices have increased by 28.55% over the past week, but are up 0.18% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone over -8.35% over the last 6 months but is up 67.48% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) shares are trading at a price close to -0.02% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +73.35% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, REED’s current price is -39.65% away from 52-week high. The price is 174.03% above from its 52-week low.

The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -64.90%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor managers of their assets.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 11.32%, and 9.16% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.07, with the beta factor poised at 1.29. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) gained by $0.18 during Friday’s regular trading session to climb to $0.99. The company had a daily trading volume of 4.58 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 1.07M shares.