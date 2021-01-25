Analysts Allotted “a Hold” Rating to Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) stock

Truist rated the Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) stock “a Hold” and gave the company’s common stock a price target of $41. Truist’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Friday, January 22, 2021. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the AIRC shares.According to Jefferies, the stock is “a Hold,” and set its price target at $35. Jefferies published their figures in a research note released to investors on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Other experts at Janney have the stock’s price target at $40 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Thursday, January 07, 2021.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) stock on daily basis. Out of 10 analysts, 3 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 7 recommended that AIRC is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.60.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) share prices have increased by 1.87% over the past week. Going further back, the stock’s price is up 2.06% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) shares are trading at a price close to -1.46% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +6.87% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, AIRC’s current price is -4.39% away from 52-week high. The price is 8.92% above from its 52-week low.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 3.00%, and 2.84% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.32. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) dropped by -$0.19 during Friday’s regular trading session to climb to $39.20. The company had a daily trading volume of 1.43 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 2.51M shares.