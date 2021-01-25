A Look at MU stock after recent loss

Summit Insights rated the Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock “a Buy”. Summit Insights’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Friday, January 08, 2021. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the MU shares.According to Cowen, the stock is “an Outperform,” and set its price target at $90. Cowen published their figures in a research note released to investors on Friday, January 08, 2021. Other experts at Citigroup have the stock’s price target at $100 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Tuesday, January 05, 2021.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Wall Street analysts tracking the Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock on daily basis. Out of 34 analysts, 27 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 5 recommended that MU is a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 0 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.90.

Micron Technology Inc. has a market valuation of $95.10 billion and last released its earnings reports on 01/07/2021, for the quarterly period ended on 11/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $5.77 billion. MU Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.78 for the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.71 by $0.07, surprisingly 9.90% higher.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) share prices have increased by 1.21% over the past week, but are up 54.34% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 56.31% over the last 6 months but is up 9.44% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares are trading at a price close to -5.70% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +66.90% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, MU’s current price is -5.70% away from 52-week high. The price is 164.31% above from its 52-week low.

A look at another ratio shows that Micron Technology Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 6.10%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 4.01%, and 3.65% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 2.86, with the beta factor poised at 1.27. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) dropped by -$2.73 during Friday’s regular trading session to climb to $82.28. The company had a daily trading volume of 14.21 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 17.64M shares.