Opportunity To Get In or Out? Fell by -3.12%: VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)

By Peggy Goldman
17
0

Wall Street analysts tracking the VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that VRME is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL.

The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $100.7 million.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) share prices have increased by 28.02% over the past week, but are up 28.40% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 16.98% over the last 6 months but is up 20.56% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) shares are trading at a price close to -12.32% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +89.52% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, VRME’s current price is -42.13% away from 52-week high. The price is 89.52% above from its 52-week low.

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the company, then note that VerifyMe Inc. has an ROE of -108.10%. An analysis will help understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -94.80%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor managers of their assets.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 16.30%, and 10.56% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.39, with the beta factor poised at 0.41. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) dropped by -$0.14 during Friday’s regular trading session to climb to $4.34. The company had a daily trading volume of 0.64 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 115.85K shares.

Peggy Goldman
Peggy Goldman, CFA, is an independent monetary author and speculator. I have worked for both sell-side and purchase side firms (values and fixed salary), with the biggest level of my working time spent in drug tech. Now I am presently viably in a “working retirement”.
