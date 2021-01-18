Home Companies

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS): Added 40.20% to its Price in Previous 6-Moths

By Samuel Moore
CIBC rated the Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) stock “a Neutral” and gave the company’s common stock a price target of $33. CIBC’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Friday, December 18, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the UFS shares. Other experts at Citigroup have the stock’s price target at $34 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) stock on daily basis. Out of 10 analysts, 3 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 7 recommended that UFS is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.50.

Domtar Corporation has a market valuation of $1.74 billion and last released its earnings reports on 02/11/2021, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $1.12 billion. UFS Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.33 for the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.24 by $0.57, surprisingly 237.50% higher.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) share prices have decreased by -4.39% over the past week, but are up 16.39% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 40.20% over the last 6 months but is down -0.82% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) shares are trading at a price close to -12.71% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +38.28% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, UFS’s current price is -21.62% away from 52-week high. The price is 70.60% above from its 52-week low.

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the company, then note that Domtar Corporation has an ROE of -4.50%. An analysis will help understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -2.10%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Domtar Corporation has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 3.90%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 3.29%, and 3.48% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.19, with the beta factor poised at 1.92. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) dropped by -$0.1 during Friday’s regular trading session to climb to $31.39. The company had a daily trading volume of 0.63 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 684.36K shares.

Samuel Moore
Samuel Moore is a looked for after product and fates dealer, a choices master and expert. Samuel went through about 35 years on Wall Street, including two decades on the exchanging work area of different firms. “I have a huge Rolodex of data in my mind… such a large number of bull and bear markets. When something occurs, I don’t need to think. I simply respond. History tends to rehash itself again and again.”
