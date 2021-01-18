Boeing (BA) Stock Is Under Pressure So Far This Year

The first commercial flight of the 737 MAX airliner was performed late last month by The Boeing Corporation (BA). The delayed return of a troubled airliner to flight for almost two years is an incentive not only for the aircraft maker to raise revenues but also for some airlines.

Since March 2019, Boeing 737 MAX airlines have not carried out commercial operations, although experts have worked to address a control system problem that has led to disastrous accidents. Boeing lost several orders around this period and stock prices dropped sharply. Therefore, a significant landmark was the first commercial flight on Tuesday 29 December.

Currently, by the beginning of 2022, Boeing plans to manufacture up to three hundred 737 MAX each month, although it was previously expected to produce at least fifty. The plane has been re-certified, but several prospective buyers are yet to be persuaded by Boeing to order the 737 MAX.

It may be helpful for certain airlines to buy planes at a period of minimal demand and high inventory volumes. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) announced in November 2020 that it will be the first in the United States to fly the 737 MAX. It was her plane that traveled to New York from Miami and back last month. As an aircraft with modern, powerful engines and configuration, the 737 MAX airliner can offer more lucrative air travel.

The Boeing Company (BA) was down -2.66% on Friday to $204.32 while it has lost -4.55% since the start of the year. On the other hand, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) which was also down -4.14% to $15.76 on the day was stable this year so far with a slight decline of -0.06%.