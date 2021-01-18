Home Share Market Snapshot

Boeing (BA) Stock Is Under Pressure So Far This Year

Share Market Snapshot
By Melanie Gerald
21
0

The first commercial flight of the 737 MAX airliner was performed late last month by The Boeing Corporation (BA). The delayed return of a troubled airliner to flight for almost two years is an incentive not only for the aircraft maker to raise revenues but also for some airlines.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Since March 2019, Boeing 737 MAX airlines have not carried out commercial operations, although experts have worked to address a control system problem that has led to disastrous accidents. Boeing lost several orders around this period and stock prices dropped sharply. Therefore, a significant landmark was the first commercial flight on Tuesday 29 December.

Currently, by the beginning of 2022, Boeing plans to manufacture up to three hundred 737 MAX each month, although it was previously expected to produce at least fifty. The plane has been re-certified, but several prospective buyers are yet to be persuaded by Boeing to order the 737 MAX.

It may be helpful for certain airlines to buy planes at a period of minimal demand and high inventory volumes. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) announced in November 2020 that it will be the first in the United States to fly the 737 MAX. It was her plane that traveled to New York from Miami and back last month. As an aircraft with modern, powerful engines and configuration, the 737 MAX airliner can offer more lucrative air travel.

The Boeing Company (BA) was down -2.66% on Friday to $204.32 while it has lost -4.55% since the start of the year. On the other hand, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) which was also down -4.14% to $15.76 on the day was stable this year so far with a slight decline of -0.06%.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Melanie Gerald
I am a previous Investment and Commercial Banker with more than 30 years involvement in the field. I have been prompting the two people and institutional customers on high return speculation techniques since 1991. MY goal is to bring financial specialists the most beneficial and freshest high profit thoughts. My exploration intends to expand returns by recognizing underestimated protections in the High Yield space.
Previous articleHerbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock Soared 0.00% in Recent Buying/Selling Session
Next articleIs ABCL stock better pick right now?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Topics

Share Market SnapshotMelanie Gerald - 0

Boeing (BA) Stock Is Under Pressure So Far This Year

The first commercial flight of the 737 MAX airliner was performed late last month by The Boeing Corporation (BA). The delayed return of a...
Read more
Share Market SnapshotMelanie Gerald - 0

Immersion Corp (IMM) Stock Rose On Thursday, Its Technology Will Used In PlayStation 5 Game Consoles

Immersion Corporation (IMMR), a technology firm with a small capitalization, grew in price thanks to the selling of its production for the upcoming Sony...
Read more
Load more

Related Articles

Share Market SnapshotMelanie Gerald - 0

Boeing (BA) Stock Is Under Pressure So Far This Year

The first commercial flight of the 737 MAX airliner was performed late last month by The Boeing Corporation (BA). The delayed return of a...
Read more
Share Market SnapshotMelanie Gerald - 0

Immersion Corp (IMM) Stock Rose On Thursday, Its Technology Will Used In PlayStation 5 Game Consoles

Immersion Corporation (IMMR), a technology firm with a small capitalization, grew in price thanks to the selling of its production for the upcoming Sony...
Read more
Trading GuidanceEdward Bosworth - 0

Share of Danimer (DNMR) Climbed 8% Since Merger With Live Oak (LOAK)

SPAC-Live Oak Acquisition Inc. (LOAK), specialized in focused mergers and acquisitions, has recently merged with Danimer Scientific (DNMR). As a producer of biopolymers, Danimer Scientific...
Read more
Load more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

BOVNews.com was originated in 2018 as a Company. Our team comprises Analysts and writers with the knowledge and expertise of Stock Markets and other sectors of Finance. The foremost objective is to deliver impartial opinion and detailed analysis on stock and markets. Our Research team is always keen to stay update on market highlights, earnings reports, mergers and acquisitions, analyst opinions, and pass on their knowledge and expertise to our reader.

©All rights reserved! BOVNews.com

Quick Links

Must Read

Popular Articles

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.