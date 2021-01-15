Home Share Market Snapshot

Immersion Corp (IMM) Stock Rose On Thursday, Its Technology Will Used In PlayStation 5 Game Consoles

Share Market Snapshot
By Melanie Gerald
31
0

Immersion Corporation (IMMR), a technology firm with a small capitalization, grew in price thanks to the selling of its production for the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 game console. The capitalization of the market currently stands at $331.54 million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

An optimistic comment by the analyst of the research firm Colliers Charles Anderson was the explanation for the recent rise in shares on December 29. Charles Anderson is positive about the future of the venture. The use of Immersion’s strategic input technologies in the latest Sony PlayStation 5 game console’s DualSense joystick is the biggest positive aspect. For a deeper immersion in the gaming process, the DualSense game controller incorporates many innovations. The buttons have, in particular, special actuators that change the pressure resistance. Technology for dynamic vibration motor control is often used to respond to game events: shots, explosions, dropping, etc.

The Colliers analyst noted that the PlayStation 5 console, which was easily sold out in physical and digital stores, was in extremely high demand. Also, extra consignments from warehouses have been sold out. Immersion earns revenue from each controller, and good game console sales mean the company’s improved cash flow. And not only at the time of purchasing the console, but also in the future, when it is appropriate to repair worn-out controls. Also, Immersion will market its supply to other gaming equipment manufacturers.

Against this backdrop, Colliers recommended the buying of IMMR shares, and the target price was increased from $13 to $15. Immersion Corporation (IMMR) rose by 2.43% to close the Thursday trading at $12.45.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Melanie Gerald
I am a previous Investment and Commercial Banker with more than 30 years involvement in the field. I have been prompting the two people and institutional customers on high return speculation techniques since 1991. MY goal is to bring financial specialists the most beneficial and freshest high profit thoughts. My exploration intends to expand returns by recognizing underestimated protections in the High Yield space.
Previous articleHaving Best Numbers In Telecom Services? MBT stock
Next articleAeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) stock won “an Outperform” Rating

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Topics

Share Market SnapshotMelanie Gerald - 0

Immersion Corp (IMM) Stock Rose On Thursday, Its Technology Will Used In PlayStation 5 Game Consoles

Immersion Corporation (IMMR), a technology firm with a small capitalization, grew in price thanks to the selling of its production for the upcoming Sony...
Read more
Trading GuidanceEdward Bosworth - 0

Share of Danimer (DNMR) Climbed 8% Since Merger With Live Oak (LOAK)

SPAC-Live Oak Acquisition Inc. (LOAK), specialized in focused mergers and acquisitions, has recently merged with Danimer Scientific (DNMR). As a producer of biopolymers, Danimer Scientific...
Read more
Load more

Related Articles

Share Market SnapshotMelanie Gerald - 0

Immersion Corp (IMM) Stock Rose On Thursday, Its Technology Will Used In PlayStation 5 Game Consoles

Immersion Corporation (IMMR), a technology firm with a small capitalization, grew in price thanks to the selling of its production for the upcoming Sony...
Read more
Trading GuidanceEdward Bosworth - 0

Share of Danimer (DNMR) Climbed 8% Since Merger With Live Oak (LOAK)

SPAC-Live Oak Acquisition Inc. (LOAK), specialized in focused mergers and acquisitions, has recently merged with Danimer Scientific (DNMR). As a producer of biopolymers, Danimer Scientific...
Read more
Trading GuidanceMelanie Gerald - 0

Virgin Orbit’s Rocket Took Virgin Galactic’s (SPCE) Stock For A Flight, Trump Even Banned On YouTube

Last day on Wall Street, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) rose 6.8 percent to $26.7 in a bustling market. No company-specific news was obtained,...
Read more
Load more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

BOVNews.com was originated in 2018 as a Company. Our team comprises Analysts and writers with the knowledge and expertise of Stock Markets and other sectors of Finance. The foremost objective is to deliver impartial opinion and detailed analysis on stock and markets. Our Research team is always keen to stay update on market highlights, earnings reports, mergers and acquisitions, analyst opinions, and pass on their knowledge and expertise to our reader.

©All rights reserved! BOVNews.com

Quick Links

Must Read

Popular Articles

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.