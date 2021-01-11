Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Improved 16.60% from start of this Year

Oppenheimer rated the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) stock “a Perform”. Oppenheimer’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the NNOX shares.According to Cantor Fitzgerald, the stock is “an Overweight,” and set its price target at $70. Cantor Fitzgerald published their figures in a research note released to investors on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Other experts at Berenberg have the stock’s price target at $65 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) stock on daily basis. Out of 3 analysts, 2 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended that NNOX is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.30.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a market valuation of $2.20 billion and last released its earnings reports on 03/03/2021, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. NNOX Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.13 for the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.23 by $0.1, surprisingly 43.50% higher.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) share prices have increased by 16.60% over the past week, but are up 44.91% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price is up 16.60% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares are trading at a price close to -23.04% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +100.91% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, NNOX’s current price is -23.04% away from 52-week high. The price is 162.85% above from its 52-week low.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 8.16%, and 9.99% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 5.46. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) gained by $5.62 during Friday’s regular trading session to climb to $53.24. The company had a daily trading volume of 1.65 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 1.37M shares.

