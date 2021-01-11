Home Market

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Stock Take Off 4.98% in Year-to-Date Trading

By Lloyd Martinez
Scotiabank rated the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) stock “a Sector perform”. Scotiabank’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the FSM shares. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Tuesday, November 21, 2017.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) stock on daily basis. Out of 7 analysts, 2 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 5 recommended that FSM is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 3.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a market valuation of $1.59 billion and last released its earnings reports on 03/18/2021, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2017. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $109.68 billion. FSM Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.06 for the quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of $0.07 by -$0.01, surprisingly -14.30% lower.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) share prices have increased by 4.98% over the past week, but are up 34.74% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 71.97% over the last 6 months but is up 4.98% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares are trading at a price close to -10.73% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +48.88% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, FSM’s current price is -10.73% away from 52-week high. The price is 488.44% above from its 52-week low.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 7.29%, and 5.44% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.48. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) dropped by -$0.68 during Friday’s regular trading session to climb to $8.65. The company had a daily trading volume of 5.82 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 3.37M shares.

Lloyd Martinez
I am resigned and living in South Florida. I delighted in a fruitful and fluctuated vocation as a writer, business financier, venture broker, city treasurer, speculation counselor, NASD mediator, specialist, and tenured college educator. My scholarly accreditations incorporate having earned an experts degree in Economics and a doctorate certificate in Finance.
