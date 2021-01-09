Posted 32.93% in its Price over the last Quarter: HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bernstein rated the HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) stock “a Mkt perform”. Bernstein’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Monday, September 09, 2019. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the HDB shares. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

Wall Street analysts tracking the HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) stock on daily basis. Out of 43 analysts, 33 deeming the stock a Buy and 6 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 3 recommended that HDB is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 1 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.30.

HDFC Bank Limited has a market valuation of $133.23 billion and last released its earnings reports on 01/16/2021, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $317.42 billion. HDB Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.55 for the quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of $0.56 by -$0.01, surprisingly -1.80% lower.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) share prices have increased by 0.90% over the past week, but are up 32.93% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 50.67% over the last 6 months but is up 0.90% in year-to-date trading.

On the other hand, the stock is +34.16% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, HDB’s current price is 0.65% away from 52-week high. The price is 147.15% above from its 52-week low.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 2.10%, and 1.87% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.47. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) gained by $0.95 during Friday’s regular trading session to climb to $72.91. The company had a daily trading volume of 0.83 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 1.46M shares.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored