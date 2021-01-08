Home Industry

Current Price of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock is +184.66% Higher from 90-Days Low

By Melanie Gerald
Lake Street rated the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s common stock a price target of $5. Lake Street’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the AQB shares.

Wall Street analysts tracking the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) stock on daily basis. Out of 3 analysts, 3 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that AQB is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.70.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a market valuation of $575.05 million and last released its earnings reports on 03/02/2021, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $67.8 million. AQB Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.09 for the quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.08 by -$0.01, surprisingly -12.50% lower.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) share prices have increased by 9.51% over the past week, but are up 125.68% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 188.76% over the last 6 months but is up 14.38% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares are trading at a price close to -12.11% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +184.66% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, AQB’s current price is -12.11% away from 52-week high. The price is 560.69% above from its 52-week low.

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the company, then note that AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has an ROE of -36.80%. An analysis will help understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -30.50%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -46.40%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 10.13%, and 12.11% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.13, with the beta factor poised at 1.25. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) gained by $1.62 during Thursday’s regular trading session to climb to $10.02. The company had a daily trading volume of 5.26 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 3.02M shares.

Melanie Gerald
I am a previous Investment and Commercial Banker with more than 30 years involvement in the field. I have been prompting the two people and institutional customers on high return speculation techniques since 1991. MY goal is to bring financial specialists the most beneficial and freshest high profit thoughts. My exploration intends to expand returns by recognizing underestimated protections in the High Yield space.
