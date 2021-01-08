CureVac (CVAC) Stock Skyrocketed on Thursday After Bayer Deal, Boeing (BA) Rising Slowly But Steadily

CureVac NV (CVAC) on Thursday announced the signing of a cooperative agreement with Germany’s Bayer AG to support the production and delivery of the biotech company’s Covid-19 disease vaccine.

In the European Union area and several other chosen markets, the German Colossus will collaborate with CureVac to promote the availability of millions of doses of the vaccine.

CureVac will be the marketing authorization holder. The deal’s financial terms were not announced.

On Wall Street, after the declaration of the agreement, shares of CureVac N.V. (CVAC) took a high altitude rising +16.51% on the day to close the session up at $101.19. Bayer’s also closed a 2.8 percent upside.

Also on Wall Street, Boeing stock has been gaining little by little, winning the confidence of the market. It was announced on Tuesday that Amazon had purchased 11 767-300 Delta aircraft to increase its cargo fleet in 2021 and 2022. News that seems to have delighted the market a lot, so much so that the aircraft manufacturer’s shares have progressed by 4.37% and contributed to the Dow Jones increases.

As with Amazon, the shares of Boeing also risen in the parquet of Wall Street, but they were more modest in this case, of under 1 percent.

Sarah Rhoads, vice president of Amazon Global Air, said that having a mix of leased and owned aircraft in our growing fleet enables us to efficiently handle our activities, which in turn lets us keep track of the promises of our customers.

The maintenance concerns affecting Boeing in recent months appear to be something of the past and more and more firms are betting on these aircraft. Ryanair ordered 75 new 737 MAX aircraft at the beginning of December, worth $7.00 billion.

The Boeing Company (BA) stock remained stable rising just +0.8% on Thursday to $212.71 at the ring of the bell.