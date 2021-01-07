Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) stock Surged more than 20.04% in Preceding 5-Days

Goldman rated the Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) stock “a Sell” and gave the company’s common stock a price target of $26. Goldman’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Monday, January 13, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the GVA shares.According to DA Davidson, the stock is “a Neutral,” and set its price target at $30. DA Davidson published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, October 28, 2019. Other experts at Goldman have the stock’s price target at $31 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Neutral.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Thursday, August 08, 2019.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that GVA is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 3.00.

Granite Construction Incorporated has a market valuation of $1.50 billion and last released its earnings reports on 02/17/2021, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2019. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $1.09 billion. GVA Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.43 for the quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of $1.44 by -$1.01, surprisingly -70.10% lower.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) share prices have increased by 20.04% over the past week, but are up 77.64% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 79.42% over the last 6 months but is up 20.44% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) shares are trading at a price close to -0.19% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +77.98% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, GVA’s current price is 12.17% away from 52-week high. The price is 261.46% above from its 52-week low.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 5.79%, and 4.24% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.25. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) gained by $4.31 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $32.17. The company had a daily trading volume of 1.05 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 404.44K shares.

