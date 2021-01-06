Home Companies

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) stock upgraded By BofA Securities Set to "a Buy"

By Lloyd Martinez
BofA Securities rated the Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) stock “a Buy”. BofA Securities’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Tuesday, January 05, 2021. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the AWI shares.According to UBS, the stock is “a Sell,” and set its price target at $68. UBS published their figures in a research note released to investors on Wednesday, December 09, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) stock on daily basis. Out of 10 analysts, 2 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 6 recommended that AWI is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 2 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 3.10.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. has a market valuation of $3.52 billion and last released its earnings reports on 03/01/2021, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $246.3 billion. AWI Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $1.07 for the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.93 by $0.14, surprisingly 15.10% higher.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) share prices have decreased by -0.08% over the past week, but are up 4.26% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone over -3.46% over the last 6 months but is down -0.59% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) shares are trading at a price close to -9.32% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +27.59% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, AWI’s current price is -33.65% away from 52-week high. The price is 27.59% above from its 52-week low.

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the company, then note that Armstrong World Industries Inc. has an ROE of -18.80%. An analysis will help understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -4.80%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Armstrong World Industries Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 26.70%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 3.35%, and 2.61% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 2.11, with the beta factor poised at 1.27. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) gained by $2.84 during Tuesday’s regular trading session to climb to $73.95. The company had a daily trading volume of 0.46 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 488.33K shares.

