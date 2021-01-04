Home Companies

XL stock: In Limelight?

By Samuel Moore
Wall Street analysts tracking the XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) stock on daily basis. Out of 0 analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that XL is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 3.00.

XL Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.84 for the quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of $0.93 by -$0.09, surprisingly -9.70% lower.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) share prices have decreased by -27.19% over the past week, but are up 108.52% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 133.79% over the last 6 months but is up 138.73% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) shares are trading at a price close to -32.20% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +137.78% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, XL’s current price is -32.20% away from 52-week high. The price is 149.79% above from its 52-week low.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 17.29%, and 15.29% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 3.31. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) gained by $0.93 during Thursday’s regular trading session to climb to $23.73. The company had a daily trading volume of 19.6 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 5.77M shares.

