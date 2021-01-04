Home Companies

Is AI stock better pick right now?

By Edward Bosworth
Wall Street analysts tracking the C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) stock on daily basis. Out of 0 analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that AI is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) share prices have decreased by -13.85% over the past week. Going further back, the stock’s price is up 50.02% in year-to-date trading.

More broadly, AI’s current price is -24.55% away from 52-week high. The price is 54.12% above from its 52-week low.

A look at another ratio shows that C3.ai Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 38.80%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 9.87%. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 20.14. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) dropped by -$8.09 during Thursday’s regular trading session to climb to $138.75. The company had a daily trading volume of 2.31 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 9.48M shares.

Edward Bosworth
