YTD Performance: 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) Stock Rose by 26.30%

Goldman rated the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s common stock a price target of $21. Goldman’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the YQ shares.

Wall Street analysts tracking the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) stock on daily basis. Out of 0 analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that YQ is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL.

The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $44.39 billion.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) share prices have decreased by -9.68% over the past week. Going further back, the stock’s price is up 26.30% in year-to-date trading.

A look at another ratio shows that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 22.70%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 6.94%. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 2.34. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) dropped by -$0.64 during Tuesday’s regular trading session to climb to $13.35. The company had a daily trading volume of 1.24 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 4.25M shares.

