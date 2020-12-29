Home Market

Is CLWT stock better pick right now?

Market
By Edward Bosworth
17
0

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) stock on daily basis. Out of 0 analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that CLWT is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL.

The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $8.58 billion.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) share prices have increased by 33.74% over the past week, but are up 69.65% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 45.33% over the last 6 months but is up 138.30% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares are trading at a price close to -33.74% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +79.42% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, CLWT’s current price is 12.28% away from 52-week high. The price is 181.81% above from its 52-week low.

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the company, then note that Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited has an ROE of -1.00%. An analysis will help understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -0.70%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -3.20%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 22.64%, and 9.92% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.43, with the beta factor poised at 0.66. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Shares of the Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) gained by $0.64 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $4.36. The company had a daily trading volume of 3.57 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 31.23K shares.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the BOVNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Edward Bosworth
I am not the run of the mill investigator. I have interesting abilities, sharpened by long stretches of fruitful Mergers and Acquisition achievements, to discover thrashed stocks that have the potential for recuperation and development. These organizations are useful in adjusting a portfolio just as beating the market. This experience left with solid thankfulness for principal investigation of an organization’s organizations instead of the entire partnership, to discover what will drive the outcomes.
Previous articleToday’s Hot Pick: RMG stock
Next articleCSLT stock: Next Leg Up

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Topics

Trading GuidanceEdward Bosworth - 0

Nike (NKE) Stock Is On Track For Further Development, Analysts

Analysts of KeyBanc estimate that sportswear and footwear manufacturer Nike Inc. (NKE) shares can increase by almost 23 percent more. The organization has not...
Read more
Stock GesturesBovadmin - 0

Dropbox’s (DBX) Shares Risen 16% Since The Acquisition Speculation

Shares of software company Dropbox Inc. (DBX) increased in price to $23.32 on Monday, December 14. Unconfirmed rumors of a potential sale of the...
Read more
Load more

Related Articles

Trading GuidanceEdward Bosworth - 0

Nike (NKE) Stock Is On Track For Further Development, Analysts

Analysts of KeyBanc estimate that sportswear and footwear manufacturer Nike Inc. (NKE) shares can increase by almost 23 percent more. The organization has not...
Read more
Stock GesturesBovadmin - 0

Dropbox’s (DBX) Shares Risen 16% Since The Acquisition Speculation

Shares of software company Dropbox Inc. (DBX) increased in price to $23.32 on Monday, December 14. Unconfirmed rumors of a potential sale of the...
Read more
Trending EquitiesMelanie Gerald - 0

Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Stable On Tuesday, The Home Developer Expecting Accelerated Growth In Housing Market

Strong sales in the past quarter were announced by residential developer Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL). The high housing demand was caused by the interest...
Read more
Load more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the BOVNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

BOVNews.com was originated in 2018 as a Company. Our team comprises Analysts and writers with the knowledge and expertise of Stock Markets and other sectors of Finance. The foremost objective is to deliver impartial opinion and detailed analysis on stock and markets. Our Research team is always keen to stay update on market highlights, earnings reports, mergers and acquisitions, analyst opinions, and pass on their knowledge and expertise to our reader.

©All rights reserved! BOVNews.com

Quick Links

Must Read

Popular Articles

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.