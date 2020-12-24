YTD Performance: Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) Stock Rose by 113.09%‎

Noble Capital Markets rated the Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) stock “a Market perform”. Noble ‎Capital Markets’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Monday, May 13, 2019. ‎Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the UUUU shares.According ‎to Rodman & Renshaw, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its price target at $5. Rodman & Renshaw ‎published their figures in a research note released to investors on Thursday, September 22, 2016. ‎Other experts at ROTH Capital have the stock’s price target at $6.25 price; with their rating of the stock ‎is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Thursday, October 01, ‎‎2015.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) stock on daily basis. Out of 6 ‎analysts, 5 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended ‎that UUUU is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.30.‎

Energy Fuels Inc. has a market valuation of $468.03 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/31/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $647.6 million. UUUU Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.08 for the ‎quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.04 by -$0.04, surprisingly -100.00% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) share prices have increased by 29.62% over the past week, but ‎are up 162.58% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎160.90% over the last 6 months but is up 113.09% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Energy ‎Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) shares are trading at a price close to -4.68% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +186.62% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, UUUU’s ‎current price is 10.60% away from 52-week high. The price is 421.79% above from its 52-week low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 9.62%, and ‎‎11.86% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.29. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low. ‎

Shares of the Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) gained ‎by $0.44 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $4.07. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 7.38 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 2.36M ‎shares.

‎