WPRT stock: An Affordable in Auto Parts Industry Stocks

Lake Street rated the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) stock “a Buy” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $5. Lake Street’s estimates were contained in a research ‎note released on Friday, May 10, 2019. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports ‎regarding the WPRT shares. Other experts at H.C. Wainwright have the stock’s price target at $6 price; ‎with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm ‎released on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) stock on daily basis. Out ‎of 5 analysts, 4 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 ‎recommended that WPRT is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average ‎analyst rating of 2.20.‎

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a market valuation of $772.91 million and last released its earnings ‎reports on 11/09/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $87.16 billion. WPRT Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.01 for ‎the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.04 by $0.05, surprisingly 125.00% ‎higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) share prices have increased by 25.33% over the ‎past week, but are up 252.50% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has tanked 371.97% over the last 6 months but is up 137.97% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Westport ‎Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares are trading at a price close to -9.32% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +263.87% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎WPRT’s current price is 2.55% away from 52-week high. The price is 705.71% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

‎‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 10.13%, and ‎‎9.68% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.42. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low. ‎

‎

Shares of the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ‎WPRT) gained by $0.36 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $5.64. The company had ‎a daily trading volume of 5.52 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎2.73M shares.

‎