Weekly Price Performance Slumped by -8.98%: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) stock on daily basis. Out of 0 ‎analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended ‎that ABCL is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL.‎

‎ The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $9.36 billion.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) share prices have decreased by -8.98% over the past ‎week. Going further back, the stock’s price is down -26.55% in year-to-date trading.‎

‎ A look at another ratio shows that AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -‎‎61.40%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate ‎such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s ‎costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 8.26%. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 7.59. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) ‎dropped by -$3.86 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $43.26. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 1.41 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎2.42M shares.

