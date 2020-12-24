Weekly Price Performance Slumped by -8.03%: Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)‎

Needham rated the Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s common stock a ‎price target of $60. Needham’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Tuesday, July ‎‎21, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the API ‎shares.According to Morgan Stanley, the stock is “an Equal-weight,” and set its price target at $42. ‎Morgan Stanley published their figures in a research note released to investors on Tuesday, July 21, ‎‎2020. Other experts at BofA Securities have the stock’s price target at $60 price; with their rating of the ‎stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Tuesday, July 21, ‎‎2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) stock on daily basis. Out of 7 analysts, 5 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended that API is a ‎HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.80.‎

‎ API Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.01 for the quarter, which beat ‎consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.01 by $0, surprisingly 0.00% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) share prices have decreased by -8.03% over the past week, but are ‎down -16.44% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price is down -20.87% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Agora Inc. ‎‎(NASDAQ: API) shares are trading at a price close to -17.71% lower than its 90-day high. On the other ‎hand, the stock is +18.93% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, API’s current price is -‎‎41.62% away from 52-week high. The price is 18.93% above from its 52-week low.‎

‎ A look at another ratio shows that Agora Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 5.40%. When profits ‎exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a ‎net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh ‎profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 6.58%, and ‎‎6.65% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 2.84. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) dropped by -‎‎$4.42 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $39.96. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 2.65 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 949.87K ‎shares.

‎