ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock won “an Underperform” Rating From BofA Securities

BofA Securities rated the ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) stock “an Underperform” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $32. BofA Securities’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Friday, December 18, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the VIAC shares.According to KeyBanc Capital Markets, the stock is “an ‎Underweight,” and set its price target at $30. KeyBanc Capital Markets published their figures in a ‎research note released to investors on Wednesday, December 09, 2020. Other experts at Deutsche ‎Bank have the stock’s price target at $32 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Hold.” These scores ‎were published in a research note the firm released on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) stock on daily basis. Out of 28 ‎analysts, 9 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 15 recommended ‎that VIAC is a HOLD, while 2 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 1 recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.70.‎

ViacomCBS Inc. has a market valuation of $22.83 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/06/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $6.12 billion. VIAC Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.91 for the quarter, ‎which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.8 by $0.11, surprisingly 13.70% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) share prices have increased by 0.17% over the past week, but ‎are up 23.33% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎56.51% over the last 6 months but is down -14.34% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded ViacomCBS ‎Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares are trading at a price close to -3.68% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +33.22% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, VIAC’s current ‎price is -16.32% away from 52-week high. The price is 255.94% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that ViacomCBS Inc. has an ROE of 18.80%. An analysis will help understand that ‎the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of 5.20%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that ViacomCBS Inc. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of 13.10%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 2.90%, and ‎‎2.85% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.16, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.81. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) gained by ‎‎$1.06 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $35.95. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 12.41 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 11.03M ‎shares.

‎