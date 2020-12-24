Today’s Hot Pick: POLA stock

ROTH Capital rated the Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) stock “a Neutral”. ROTH Capital’s estimates ‎were contained in a research note released on Tuesday, November 07, 2017. Several other experts on ‎Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the POLA shares.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 ‎analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended ‎that POLA is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

Polar Power Inc. has a market valuation of $66.64 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/17/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $2.5 billion. POLA Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.63 for the ‎quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.13 by -$0.5, surprisingly -384.60% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) share prices have increased by 34.13% over the past week, ‎but are up 67.21% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has ‎tanked 357.04% over the last 6 months but is up 159.24% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Polar ‎Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) shares are trading at a price close to -7.08% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +181.74% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, POLA’s ‎current price is -7.08% away from 52-week high. The price is 549.47% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Polar Power Inc. has an ROE of -71.10%. An analysis will help understand that ‎the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -52.70%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Polar Power Inc. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of -20.40%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 15.58%, and ‎‎15.15% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.74, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.07. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained ‎by $1.02 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $6.17. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 3.19 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 4.99M ‎shares.

‎