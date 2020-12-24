Time To Trade LMND stock again after recent gained of 12.91%?‎

Piper Sandler rated the Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) stock “an Overweight” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $63. Piper Sandler’s estimates were contained in a research note ‎released on Monday, November 02, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the LMND shares.According to Credit Suisse, the stock is “an Underperform,” and ‎set its price target at $56. Credit Suisse published their figures in a research note released to investors ‎on Thursday, October 15, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on ‎Monday, July 27, 2020.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) stock on daily basis. Out of 8 analysts, 2 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 4 recommended that LMND is ‎a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 2 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader ‎picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 3.00.‎

Lemonade Inc. has a market valuation of $7.40 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/12/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $10.8 billion. LMND Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.57 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.64 by $0.07, surprisingly 10.90% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) share prices have increased by 39.53% over the past week, but are ‎up 180.22% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price is up 93.70% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Lemonade ‎Inc. (NYSE: LMND) shares are trading at a price close to -2.08% lower than its 90-day high. On the other ‎hand, the stock is +188.51% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, LMND’s current ‎price is 12.51% away from 52-week high. The price is 204.81% above from its 52-week low.‎

‎ A look at another ratio shows that Lemonade Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 59.50%. When ‎profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as ‎having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically ‎outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 10.34%, and ‎‎12.19% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 9.71. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) gained by ‎‎$15.37 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $134.45. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 5.5 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 1.90M ‎shares.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There ‎is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a ‎fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored

‎