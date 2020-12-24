The Number Game: VERB stock

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) stock on daily basis. ‎Out of 3 analysts, 3 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 ‎recommended that VERB is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average ‎analyst rating of 1.70.‎

Verb Technology Company Inc. has a market valuation of $91.54 million and last released its earnings ‎reports on 11/16/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $2.86 billion. VERB Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.18 for ‎the quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.08 by -$0.1, surprisingly -125.00% ‎lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) share prices have increased by 36.60% over the ‎past week, but are up 90.00% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has tanked 93.52% over the last 6 months but is up 34.84% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Verb ‎Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) shares are trading at a price close to -5.00% lower than its ‎‎90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +109.00% away from its low in the 90-day period. More ‎broadly, VERB’s current price is -20.83% away from 52-week high. The price is 132.22% above from its ‎‎52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Verb Technology Company Inc. has an ROE of -183.30%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -75.40%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Verb ‎Technology Company Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -113.50%. When profits exceed costs, ‎then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. ‎However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 14.35%, and ‎‎10.22% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.16, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.94. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ‎VERB) gained by $0.24 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $2.09. The company had ‎a daily trading volume of 1.98 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎655.46K shares.

