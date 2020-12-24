The Number Game: CGRO stock

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) stock on daily basis. ‎Out of 0 analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 ‎recommended that CGRO is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) share prices have increased by 35.02% over the ‎past week, but are up 63.69% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price is up 63.27% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Collective ‎Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) shares are trading at a price close to -9.86% lower than its 90-‎day high. On the other hand, the stock is +65.80% away from its low in the 90-day period. More ‎broadly, CGRO’s current price is -1.54% away from 52-week high. The price is 65.80% above from its 52-‎week low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 11.09%, and ‎‎8.38% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.16. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low. ‎

Shares of the Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: ‎CGRO) gained by $1.2 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $16.00. The company had ‎a daily trading volume of 5.72 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎705.29K shares.

