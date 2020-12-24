The Best Name in Shell Companies Industry: LOAK stock

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LOAK) stock on daily basis. Out of 0 ‎analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended ‎that LOAK is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LOAK) share prices have increased by 35.50% over the past ‎week, but are up 126.31% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 134.37% over the last 6 months but is up 135.34% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Live Oak ‎Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LOAK) shares are trading at a price close to -0.92% lower than its 90-day high. ‎On the other hand, the stock is +126.42% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, LOAK’s ‎current price is 6.27% away from 52-week high. The price is 136.56% above from its 52-week low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 11.29%, and ‎‎9.45% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.46. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low. ‎

Shares of the Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LOAK) ‎gained by $2.52 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $22.71. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 1.1 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎491.09K shares.

‎