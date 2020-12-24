Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) are -10.57% Lower from 90-Days High

Wells Fargo rated the Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) stock “an Equal weight” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $105. Wells Fargo’s estimates were contained in a research ‎note released on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the CVX shares.According to Cowen, the stock is “an Outperform,” and set its price ‎target at $95. Cowen published their figures in a research note released to investors on Wednesday, ‎December 09, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Monday, ‎December 07, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) stock on daily basis. Out of 25 ‎analysts, 12 deeming the stock a Buy and 2 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 11 recommended ‎that CVX is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.30.‎

Chevron Corporation has a market valuation of $167.27 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/30/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $23.96 billion. CVX Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.11 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.27 by $0.38, surprisingly 140.70% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) share prices have decreased by -3.38% over the past week, ‎but are up 19.35% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone ‎over -3.95% over the last 6 months but is down -28.89% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Chevron ‎Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares are trading at a price close to -10.57% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +31.51% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, CVX’s ‎current price is -30.17% away from 52-week high. The price is 66.07% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Chevron Corporation has an ROE of -8.30%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -5.00%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Chevron Corporation has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of 0.20%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 2.56%, and ‎‎3.00% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 3.00, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.33. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) gained ‎by $1.33 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $85.69. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 7.18 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎11.75M shares.

‎