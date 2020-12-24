RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT): Lake Street Assigned “a Buy”‎

Lake Street rated the RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $2. Lake Street’s estimates were contained in a research note released ‎on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding ‎the RIBT shares. Other experts at Maxim Group have the stock’s price target at $3 price; with their ‎rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on ‎Thursday, March 03, 2016.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 ‎analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended ‎that RIBT is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

RiceBran Technologies has a market valuation of $27.21 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/05/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $5.16 billion. RIBT Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.07 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.07 by $0, surprisingly 0.00% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) share prices have increased by 16.65% over the past ‎week, but are up 57.11% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has gone over -29.51% over the last 6 months but is down -57.14% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded RiceBran ‎Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares are trading at a price close to -16.00% lower than its 90-day high. ‎On the other hand, the stock is +69.35% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, RIBT’s ‎current price is -58.52% away from 52-week high. The price is 69.35% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that RiceBran Technologies has an ROE of -49.40%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -36.10%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that RiceBran ‎Technologies has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -42.90%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI ‎percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the ‎percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 7.44%, and ‎‎10.01% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.05, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.39. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) ‎gained by $0.06 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $0.63. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 1.18 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎590.98K shares.

‎