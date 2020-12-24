Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG): Got “a Hold” Rating From Majority of Analysts

Deutsche Bank rated the Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) stock “a Hold” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $17. Deutsche Bank’s estimates were contained in a research note ‎released on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports ‎regarding the PSTG shares.According to Northland Capital, the stock is “an Outperform,” and set its ‎price target at $21. Northland Capital published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Thursday, March 26, 2020. Other experts at Maxim Group have the stock’s price target at $22 price; ‎with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm ‎released on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) stock on daily basis. Out of 22 analysts, ‎‎14 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 7 recommended that PSTG ‎is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.10.‎

Pure Storage Inc. has a market valuation of $6.56 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/24/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 10/30/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $410.62 billion.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) share prices have increased by 10.55% over the past week, but ‎are up 67.47% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎46.05% over the last 6 months but is up 41.44% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Pure ‎Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares are trading at a price close to -1.75% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +72.06% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, PSTG’s ‎current price is 1.60% away from 52-week high. The price is 205.17% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Pure Storage Inc. has an ROE of -30.60%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -9.80%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Pure Storage Inc. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of -15.10%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 3.82%, and ‎‎4.34% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.84, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.45. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) gained by ‎‎$0.74 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $24.20. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 9.22 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 3.74M ‎shares.

‎