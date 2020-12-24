Primed to Move Down -8.32% in Recent Trading Session: Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) ‎

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) stock on daily basis. Out of 0 analysts, 0 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that BTBT is a ‎HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL.‎

‎ The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $692.7 million.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) share prices have increased by 17.82% over the past week, but ‎are up 51.79% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎372.22% over the last 6 months but is up 1388.99% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Bit Digital ‎Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares are trading at a price close to -34.25% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +75.00% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, BTBT’s current ‎price is -34.25% away from 52-week high. The price is 2025.00% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Bit Digital Inc. has an ROE of -85.90%. An analysis will help understand that ‎the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -73.90%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Bit Digital Inc. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of -272.60%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, ‎and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, ‎then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 16.39%, and ‎‎15.80% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.98. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) dropped by ‎‎-$0.54 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $5.95. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 2.15 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 824.08K ‎shares.

