Price Target Update: Analysts Proposed $47.06 for LYFT stock

Piper Sandler rated the Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock “an Overweight” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $61. Piper Sandler’s estimates were contained in a research note ‎released on Monday, December 07, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the LYFT shares. These scores were published in a research note the firm released ‎on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock on daily basis. Out of 42 analysts, 25 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 14 recommended that LYFT is ‎a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 3 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader ‎picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.20.‎

Lyft Inc. has a market valuation of $15.74 billion and last released its earnings reports on 11/10/2020, ‎for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $500.0 ‎million. LYFT Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.89 for the quarter, which beat ‎consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.91 by $0.02, surprisingly 2.20% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) share prices have increased by 0.32% over the past week, but are up ‎‎87.04% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 50.86% ‎over the last 6 months but is up 16.39% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Lyft Inc. ‎‎(NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading at a price close to -0.95% lower than its 90-day high. On the other ‎hand, the stock is +134.63% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, LYFT’s current price ‎is -8.13% away from 52-week high. The price is 243.85% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Lyft Inc. has an ROE of -67.60%. An analysis will help understand that the ‎lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on ‎Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company ‎under our focus has a current ROA of -30.80%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will ‎be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor ‎managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Lyft Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) ‎of -94.80%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate ‎such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s ‎costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 3.32%, and ‎‎4.65% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.97. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) gained by $0.56 ‎during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $50.07. The company had a daily trading volume ‎of 5.97 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 10.81M shares.

