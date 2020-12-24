Posted 78.72% in its Price over the last Quarter: cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)‎

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 analysts, 1 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that YCBD is ‎a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.30.‎

cbdMD Inc. has a market valuation of $173.78 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎12/22/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $10.64 billion. YCBD Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.14 for the ‎quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.01 by -$0.13, surprisingly -1,300.00% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) share prices have increased by 23.08% over the past week, but are up ‎‎78.72% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 104.88% ‎over the last 6 months but is up 48.67% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded cbdMD ‎Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) shares are trading at a price close to -3.72% lower than its 90-day high. On the other ‎hand, the stock is +90.91% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, YCBD’s current price ‎is -18.05% away from 52-week high. The price is 569.32% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that cbdMD Inc. has an ROE of 44.30%. An analysis will help understand that the ‎lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on ‎Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company ‎under our focus has a current ROA of 28.30%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will ‎be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor ‎managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that cbdMD Inc. has a Return on Investment ‎‎(ROI) of -120.80%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts ‎will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the ‎company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 14.80%, and ‎‎9.76% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.27. The indicator of ‎Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the ‎market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures ‎lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low. ‎

Shares of the cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) gained by $0.48 ‎during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $3.36. The company had a daily trading volume ‎of 7.82 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 723.20K shares.

‎