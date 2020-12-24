Home Finance

PG stock price increased 9.16% over Year-to-Date

By Lloyd Martinez
Wells Fargo rated the The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) stock “an Overweight” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $160. Wells Fargo’s estimates were contained in a research ‎note released on Tuesday, December 08, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the PG shares.According to Jefferies, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its price target at ‎‎$166. Jefferies published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, October 12, ‎‎2020. Other experts at Jefferies have the stock’s price target at $128 price; with their rating of the stock ‎is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Monday, March 30, ‎‎2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) stock on daily basis. Out ‎of 24 analysts, 14 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 8 ‎recommended that PG is a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 0 recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.20.‎

The Procter & Gamble Company has a market valuation of $334.77 billion and last released its earnings ‎reports on 10/20/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $19.32 billion. PG Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $1.63 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $1.42 by $0.21, surprisingly 14.80% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) share prices have decreased by -0.68% over the past ‎week, but are down -0.42% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 15.65% over the last 6 months but is up 9.16% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded The ‎Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) shares are trading at a price close to -7.20% lower than its 90-‎day high. On the other hand, the stock is +1.59% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎PG’s current price is -7.20% away from 52-week high. The price is 44.52% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that The Procter & Gamble Company has an ROE of 29.70%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of 11.50%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that The Procter ‎& Gamble Company has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 16.10%. When profits exceed costs, then the ‎ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if ‎the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 1.33%, and ‎‎1.38% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 2.02, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.38. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: ‎PG) dropped by -$0.21 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $136.34. The company ‎had a daily trading volume of 5.88 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of ‎about 6.50M shares.

Lloyd Martinez
